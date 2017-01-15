Gunman robs woman using bank ATM near SUSLA

Capital One branch in the 4600 block of Hilry Huckaby Avenue in Shreveport as seen in September 2016. (Source: Google Maps)

Police are looking for a teenager in connection with an armed robbery at a bank ATM near Southern University-Shreveport.

It happened about 10:15 p.m. Jan. 14 at a Capital One branch in the 4600 block of Hilry Huckaby Avenue.

A woman was using an automated teller machine when a gunman approached and demanded money.

She gave him an undisclosed amount of money; then he took off on foot on Jonquil Drive.

Authorities said the woman was unharmed.

The gunman appeared to be in his teens and stand about 5', 9" tall. He was wearing dark clothes and a gray backpack.

Authorities ask anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or by visiting the group's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.