2 victims and barber shop robbed overnight in Shreveport

Shreveport police are investigating an armed robbery after a barber shop and two victims were robbed overnight Saturday.

It happened just after midnight at Mack's Barber Shop in the 1800 block of Milam St.

Police say a gunman with dreadlocks wearing red pants, red shirt and multi-color shoes entered the barber shop with a handgun. He robbed the store and two people inside.

Police say the gunman fired shots outside the shop and took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.