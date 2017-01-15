1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in Shreveport

A woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the leg on her front porch in Shreveport early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to Willis-Knighton Health after learning a shooting victim arrived at the hospital around 2 a.m.

Police say the woman was sitting on her front porch in the 2800 block of Judson St. when an unidentified person in a small gray vehicle shot her in the leg with a handgun.

She was taken to Willis-Knighton hospital by a private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

