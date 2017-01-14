BCPD: Shots fired near Louisiana Boardwalk, but no known victims

The shots were fired outside the Housing Authority of Bossier City Maintenance Department building on E. 1st Street. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shots were fired near the Louisiana Boardwalk late Saturday night, but police say they have not found any shooting victims.

It happened just before 10 p.m. and reportedly involved people who had just come out of the movie theater on the boardwalk. The shots were fired outside the Housing Authority of Bossier City Maintenance Department building on the other side of River Colony Drive from the boardwalk parking lot.

The incident drew a large police presence as officers and first responders converged on the area.

According to Bossier City Police Sgt. Brian Griffith, investigators are not sure whether anyone was hit.

The shooter has also not been identified.

