Drowned fisherman's family asking public for help

Kimberly Patten drops off a donation jar at a business near Lake Bistineau, raising money for funeral services for her father who drowned in the lake last week. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA)

A family already devastated by the loss of their loved one now faces the monumental task of trying to raise several thousand dollars quickly to lay him to rest with dignity.

On Tuesday morning of last week, a boat overturned overnight on Lake Bistineau around midnight, claiming the life of a fisherman. But, what you likely didn't know was that it now appears 35-year old Kevin Phillips of Elm Grove died a hero while trying to save his girlfriend.

Now the family needs help of its own.

Relatives comforted each other in Ringgold on Saturday, just days after the incident.

"They were holding onto the boat and then they couldn't hold on no more. She said, 'I can't do it, I can't hold on anymore,'" said said Leendra Phillips-Grant, Phillips mother.

Phillips' mom said her son helped get his girlfriend, 34-year old Cassie Havard, also from Elm Grove, to a nearby tree. But he didn't stay with her. "Because he was trying to get help for her," added Leendra Phillips-Grant.

Authorities later told us it was about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning when duck hunters spotted Cassie Havard still clinging to that same tree.

But Phillips was nowhere in sight. His mom, Leendra, fears the cold water may have finally gotten to him, causing him to drown.

Search crews found his body shortly before 9:30 the same morning. Phillips-Grant said,

"I'm still in shock. I still don't believe it myself."

Now Phillips' family just wants him laid to rest with dignity. But the funeral home bill comes to $3,300, which relatives say they just don't have.

His 19-year-old daughter, Kimberly Patten said she started a GoFundMe account to help.

"I work at Walmart and I'm in nursing school and that's expensive all on its own," Patten said. "I have a son to raise. So, I was like, 'maybe some of his friends, or other long distance family that I haven't met, maybe they'll help."

The family also started making donation jars in the last few days and are now going to businesses in and around Lake Bistineau, asking if they can place them inside, as another way to raise money.

The irony with Phillips' death at Lake Bistineau is just how much he loved the lake.

According to his family, Phillips tried to be out on the water as much as possible. He even told loved ones when he dies he wants his ashes spread out on the lake.

But his daughter isn't sure about that. And it cannot happen anyway until the family can raise enough money to take custody of Phillips' ashes.

That GoFundMe account had a fundraising goal of $3,500 dollars. As of Saturday evening, they've raised about a third of that, or $1,200.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.



