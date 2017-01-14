Shreveport shooting suspect taken into police custody

A man is behind bars on Saturday after being charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday.

Arriaus Taylor, Jr., 21, was taken into police custody shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Shreveport police investigators were able to track Taylor to a hotel in the 5200 block of Monkhouse Drive in west Shreveport.

When searching Taylor's hotel room, police found a weapon they believe was used in the murder of Tellmell Lyons.

Police responded to a call on Thursday in regards to a shooting. Police learned that Lyons was shot multiple times by a known suspect.

Lyons was found dead at the scene.

After being taken into police custody, Taylor was transported to SPD headquarters for questioning.

Taylor has been booked into the Shreveport City Jail on second-degree murder charges. His bond has been set at $350,000.

