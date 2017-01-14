Bossier Parish School Board names teachers of the year - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier Parish School Board names teachers of the year

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

On Friday, three Bossier Parish educators got a surprise when they learned they were 2017's teachers of the year.

The three women named as 2017's teacher of the year are:

  • Rosemary Grimm, Princeton Elementary School
  • Rachel Valentine, Benton Middle School
  • Nichole Nuccio, Plain Dealing High School

Superintendent Scott Smith and the school board's curriculum department delivered the news to each teacher along with roses.

The three women will advance to the Regional Teacher of the Year competition.

