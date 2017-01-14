SFD investigates after vehicle catches vacant house on fire

Firefighters are investigating after a vehicle caught fire and spread to a nearby vacant house in Shreveport Saturday morning.

The Shreveport Fire Department was called to a report of a structure fire around 5:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of Darien St.

According to SFD spokesman Fred Sanders, the fire started in a vehicle, spreading to the house.

Sanders says the house was heavily damaged by smoke.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to contain the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are investigating what caused the vehicle to catch fire.

