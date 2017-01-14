Natchitoches man injured in crash after vehicle went airborne

NFD used the Jaws of Life to free Stuckey from the pickup truck. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Fire District 4)

A man was airlifted to the hospital after his truck went airborne and caused a power outage in Natchitoches Parish Friday night.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a single-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. on La. Highway 478 west of Interstate 49.

According to the Louisiana State Police, 21-year-old Zackery Stuckey of Natchitoches was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck when he lost control of his vehicle at high speed.

Stuckey’s truck left the roadway, entered a ditch and hit a tree. The momentum carried the truck across a private driveway.

Police say the pickup truck then went airborne and traveled about 80 feet before crashing into a large pine tree on the driver’s side nearly six feet above the ground.

SWEPCO arrived at the scene to restore the power that was knocked out.

Police say Stuckey, who was wearing a seatbelt, was trapped in the truck.

The Natchitoches Parish Fire District 4 used the Jaws of Life to free Stuckey from the truck.

Stuckey was taken from the scene to I-49 at Waterwell exit where he was airlifted to University Health hospital suffering from moderate to serious injuries.

Police say alcohol or drug usage are not believed to be a factor in the crash, and traffic charges are pending.

LSP Troop-E Alexandria is investigating the crash.

