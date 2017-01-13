Wanted man turns himself in to Marshall police

Trekevien Jacquia Darnell Miller (left) and Dontrell "Wookie" Anderson (right) are still at large. (Source: Marshall Police Department)

Another "most wanted" man has surrendered himself over to Marshall, Texas police.

Vuntarius Lamar Brown, 20, surrendered himself to authorities on Friday.

Brown was involved in a shooting incident that happened on the southwest side of Marshall.

Marshall Police put out a facebook post on Tuesday asking for the public's help in locating Brown.

“I would like to thank the members of the community who viewed and shared information on social media regarding this case," said Marshall PD Chief Jesus "Eddie" Campa. "It’s that type of cooperation from our community, as well as countless hours that our detectives spent on this case, which ultimately led to Brown’s surrender.”

Marshall police are still searching for two men they consider to be their "most wanted":

Trekevien Jacquia Darnell Miller is wanted for a felony bond forfeiture in Gregg County.

Miller is also wanted for questioning by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

He is known in both Longview and Marshall areas.

Dontrell "Wookie" Anderson has an outstanding felony parole warrant. Police say he has fled the area to avoid being caught.

Anderson is believed to be hiding in Shreveport or the Dallas area.

Anyone with information is urged to call Marshall police at (903) 935-4575 or (903) 935-4540 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.

