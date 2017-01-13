Wanted man turns himself in to Marshall police

The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
