Shreveport police searching for alleged beer thief

Shreveport police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for stealing cases of beer from convenience stores.

Tracy Blackmon, 35, of the 300 block of W. 83rd St. is charged with theft of goods after reportedly stealing from multiple Shreveport convenience stores over several months.

Police were called to a Circle K in the 5800 block of Line Avenue regarding a man stealing alcoholic beverages from the store.

At the store, police learned that a suspect had made off with several cases of beer without paying for them.

When reviewing surveillance footage, police were able to determine it was the same individual who allegedly committed the same crime for several months.

Blackmon already has an outstanding warrant out for his arrest for stealing from another Circle K.

Bond in the matter has been set at $50,000.

Anyone with information or Blackmon's location is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website here.

