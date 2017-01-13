LifeShare: Blood supply at critically low levels

LifeShare Blood Centers has issued a low blood supply alert and is putting out the call for donors to make time to give.

Blood donors have helped to provide blood for immediate patient needs but it has not been enough to stabilize the supply, according to Tina Hooper, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications for LifeShare Blood Centers.

"Should something unexpected happen a major trauma accident or car accident, even those unexpected surgeries or childbirth that use more blood, that could very quickly deplete our supply."

Hooper says the current supply is at a critically low 2-day level

Hectic holiday schedules, inclement weather and cold and flu season can translate into to blood donations taking a major hit during the winter months.

"We're looking for the community to come forward and give so will be there for them," explained Hooper.

Right now, blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.

"I really like knowing to help somebody by giving blood that needs it," explained regular donor Wilfred Kees. "You don't never know. Something could happen and some of your family might need the blood."

