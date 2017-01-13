Police say 'huffing' is making a comeback in Texarkana

A 39-year-old woman was found passed out in her car holding a can of computer duster (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Texarkana, Arkansas police and first responders say they're seeing what appears to be a resurgence of the potentially dangerous practice of 'huffing.'

On Friday, officers responded to a call regarding an unresponsive woman parked outside a convenience store. In her hand, she was clutching a can of compressed air which police say they believe she was 'huffing.'

"It is a cleaning bottle of air and it has a chemical agent in it (that) people are using to get high," said Texarkana Arkansas Police Department Spokeswoman Kristi Bennett.

Authorities spent several minutes working to get into the car. Inside, police found multiple cans of compressed air.

After the woman came to and was treated by paramedics, she was charged with breathing or inhaling intoxicating substances. The misdemeanor carries a sentence of up to 90 days in jail and a fine up to $1,000.

Compressed air is commonly used to blow dust and debris out of tight places, such as electronics. However, fumes from the substance can give a user a feeling of euphoria for a short time, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

"(Huffing) can be very, very dangerous and deadly, leading to seizures and comas," said Dr. Matt Young, medical director for Texarkana Emergency Center.

"What they are doing is replacing chemicals for what oxygen normally supplies our bodies."

The practice of "huffing" has been around for years, but Young says emergency responders are seeing more cases than usual lately.

"One of the reasons we do see a resurgence of it is because you can't necessary test for these intoxicants."

Police want people to know that huffing is not only illegal but dangerous.

"We want people to know that it is more about being safe and not getting yourself in a situation that you can't get out of," Bennett said.

