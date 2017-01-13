Body of missing Robeline man found in wooded area

The body of a missing Robeline man has been found by authorities on Friday morning.

Marty Dock Powell, 41 was reported missing on Wednesday by family members who hadn't seen him since New Year's Day.

His body was found shortly after 9 a.m. in a wooded area near Carey Scarborough Road, west of Natchitoches, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones, Jr.

The body was three-quarters of a mile away from his abandoned pickup truck. The search team focused

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that they do not believe foul play is involved.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.

Powell's body was found by a search team made up of Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies, Red River Sheriff's office cadaver K-9, Robeline police and Natchitoches Parish Detention Center employees.

