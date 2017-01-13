During Mardi Gras season, tradition takes the cake

By REBECCA SANTANA

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - With the arrival of Mardi Gras season, king cakes are everywhere in New Orleans.

The oval-shaped bakery concoction is a tradition that inspires passion and loyalty.

Jan. 6 generally kicks off king cake season because it commemorates the day the three kings visited baby Jesus, and it marks the start of Carnival season.

While some places sell them earlier, many people such as Maggie Scales, executive pastry chef for the Donald Link Restaurant Group, hold firm to the concept that king cake should only be eaten starting Jan. 6.

The cakes usually disappear after Fat Tuesday.

Until then, king cakes are all around. People bring them to the office. Lawyers ship them to clients. Families eat them watching the parades.

