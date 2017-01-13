Rotary Club donates more than 1,100 books to Shreve Library

The Rotary Club of Southwest Shreveport donated 1,138 books to Shreve Memorial Library to be used in “Every Child Ready to Read” workshops. (Source: Shreve Memorial Library)

The Rotary Club of Southwest Shreveport has donated 1,138 books to Shreve Memorial Library to be used in “Every Child Ready to Read” workshops.

The workshops encourage parents to help get children ready to read at an early age. Each family that attends the workshop will be given a free book to take home.

“The Rotary Club of Southwest Shreveport is pleased to promote literacy and reading among parents and children,” said club President David Wilson.

Shreve Memorial Library is partnering with the Rotary Club of Southwest Shreveport for the “Every Child Ready to Read” program.

Parents of children from birth to five-year-old are invited to attend the workshops and see a demonstration of ways to prepare children for reading.

The workshops will be held at various Shreve Memorial Library branches beginning Jan. 21.

Here's a list of program events, dates and times:

Saturday, Jan. 21 – Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 – Wallette Branch, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 – Main Branch, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 – David Raines Branch, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 4 – Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Saturday, Mar. 4 – Broadmoor Branch, 11 a.m. – noon

Saturday, Apr. 1 – Atkins Branch, 11 a.m. – noon

Saturday, Apr. 1 – Cedar Grove/Line Avenue Branch, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 – Mooretown Branch, 11 a.m. – noon

Saturday, May 6 – West Shreveport Branch, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 – North Shreveport Branch, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information on the “Every Child Ready to Read” program, visit www.shreve-lib.org.

