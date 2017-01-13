Train back on tracks after derailment in downtown Shreveport

The DOTD is investigating the cause of the derailment. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Two cars on a Union Pacific train went off the rails shortly after 9 a.m. Friday beneath the Spring St. overpass just north of the Holiday Inn. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Union Pacific train is back on track after two cars came off the tracks in downtown Shreveport Friday morning, spilling corn and coming to rest against a bridge support.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. beneath the Spring St. overpass just north of the Holiday Inn.

The train was leaving the Union Pacific Railroad yard when two rail cars near the front came off the tracks.

One car was leaning on a bridge support, while the other remained upright.

The Shreveport Fire Department was called to the scene as a precaution, but there were no injuries and no hazardous materials or leaks.

According to the La DOTD, the rail car that struck the overpass support caused some minor damage to an outside beam. Traffic on Spring St., which passes over the tracks, will not be affected.

Union Pacific crews and contractors have worked to separate the cars from the train and re-rail both cars around 2:30 p.m. They are working to repair some minor track damage and clean the site. It is anticipated that the area will be cleared by Friday evening.

The DOTD is investigating the cause of the derailment.

