2 men rob restaurant owner at gunpoint

Two men are on the run after robbing the owner of a Shreveport restaurant Friday night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. near the Port Au Prince restaurant on South Lakeshore Drive.

Shreveport police say the restaurant owner was walking to his home when two armed men robbed him.

The owner began chasing after them and that's when they allegedly fired two shots at him. No one was hit and it's unclear what the robbers stole.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

