Shreveport man pleads guilty to threatening D.C. pizzeria

A Shreveport man pleaded guilty Thursday to calling a Washington, D.C., pizzeria and threatening to shoot the people there.

Yusif Lee Jones, 52, of Shreveport, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to one count of interstate threatening communications.

According to testimony at the guilty plea, on December 7, 2016, Jones called the Besta Pizza shop in Washington, D.C., and said he was trying to “save the kids” and threatened to “shoot everyone in the place.”

This happened 3 days after the shooting at the Comet Ping Pong pizza shop in Washington, D.C., which was generally referred to as “Pizzagate.”

The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI traced the call to Jones in Shreveport. He admitted to making the threatening call and was arrested.

Jones faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, restitution, and a $250,000 fine. He is set to be sentenced on April 12.

