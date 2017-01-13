Police share surveillance photo of dollar store robbery suspect

Shreveport police say this surveillance camera image shows a suspect in a robbery Dec. 20 at Family Dollar in the 7700 block of Pines Road. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of robbing a west Shreveport dollar store.

The holdup happened Dec. 20 at Family Dollar in the 7700 block of Pines Road.

Authorities released an image Jan. 12 from a store surveillance camera of a man entering the business.

People who were in the business at the time of the robbery told detectives that a man armed with a handgun demanded that a clerk hand over money.

The clerk was rattled by the experience but otherwise unhurt, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Authorities said the gunman was wearing a dark jeans, a tan scarf and gloves plus a dark-colored jacket with its hood pulled over his head.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the group's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.