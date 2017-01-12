Child attending church food pantry runs into passing car

A street view of the crosswalk on Southern Avenue at East 68th Street in Shreveport as seen in May 2014. (Source: Google Maps)

A 6-year-old boy attending a church food pantry ran into a crosswalk and into the side of a passing car at Southern Avenue at East 68th Street in Shreveport at 5:53 p.m. Jan. 12.

A child attending a church's food pantry is recovering in a hospital after running into a passing vehicle.

It happened at 5:53 p.m. Jan. 12 in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A car was traveling south in the 6800 block of Southern Avenue when the 6-year-old boy ran into a crosswalk at East 68th Street, a police officer on the scene told KSLA News 12.

"He bounced and slid down the side of the car where he ran into the car," the officer said.

"The car did not actually strike him. He did not fall underneath the car."

The exact extent of the child's injuries was not immediately known.

The officer, however, did say the injuries were not life-threatening.

The accident happened just outside Common Ground Community, which operates a community choice market on Thursdays beginning at 5:15 p.m. Residents can roam with their "personal shopper" and for free may select items they would like and use.

"The response has been overwhelming positive," says a statement on the church's website. "Allowing the community to select what it wants or needs gives dignity; its gives respect; it gives joy."

