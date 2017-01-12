Search on for suspect who knocked on door, shot and killed resident

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man the evening of Jan. 12 in the 700 block of West. 68th Street. (Source: Marie Waxel/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police have identified the man they believe knocked on the door of a Woodlawn Terrace apartment Thursday night and fatally shot the man who answered.

21-year-old Arriaus Taylor Jr., 21, is now wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Tellmell Leon Lyons.

Lyons was shot multiple times just before 6:30 p.m. after he opened the door to his apartment in the 700 block of West 68th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the two men knew each other and believe the shooting was possibly related to an ongoing feud between them.

Emotions were high at the scene Thursday night, as relatives and friends could be heard breaking down after getting news of Lyons' passing.

Lyons' slaying marks the city's third homicide and second fatal shooting of 2017.

Bond on the warrant for Taylor has been set at $350,000.

Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.



