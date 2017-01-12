Permanent fix coming for Campti's leaky water tank

A slab has been laid for a new water tank for Campti's water system that is expected to arrive at the end of January. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Sticks have been plugging holes in Campti's water tank since last fall.

Now town leaders say a remedy is set to arrive in a couple weeks.

The hiss of leaking water has been the town's reality for months now, Campti Mayor Roland Smith said.

"We don't get all the holes, by the way. We try to plug some of the bigger holes, and it's constantly leaking."

The leaks became so bad in October that residents were plagued with brown water or none at all. The lack of water even temporarily closed nearby Lakeview Junior-Senior High School.

Now there's a sign of hope with new development at the water plant.

Through funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Louisiana Governor's Office, a slab has been laid and it's awaiting the arrival of an $800,000 water tank to replace one that's now nearly 30 years old.

The new tank is set to arrive by the end of January.

"The tank is still being built. The ETA is around the 25th or the 26th of this month," Smith said.

Until then, there's no boil advisory for the town's water customers.

And crews like CENLA Environmental Science out of Alexandria come to inspect the water three times a week, the mayor said. "Doing around the clock with our maintenance men, checking those tanks and making sure everything is going forth."

KSLA News 12 asked CENLA Environmental Science crews at the water plant about the quality of the town's water until the new tank arrives.

"Water's good. Water's nice and clear. Good chlorine. No problem with the water here," said water operator Scott Martin, of CENLA Environmental Science. "Water's very much potable; so you're good to go here in town to drink the water."

Town leaders report the new tank will hold 68,000 gallons of water, 6,000 more than the tank that's now leaking.

Once the new tank is in place, Smith said, the town will work on building a new water well that will be dedicated solely to Lakeview Junior-Senior High School.

Town leaders ask residents to be patient for just a little while longer.

"It's good for people to know and understand that the town is doing everything that it can to make sure that they get clean drinking water," Smith said. "And I think that's going to even build more trust with the community.

"We thank you for being patient. We're almost finished. We're almost there."

There might be a need for another boil advisory once the new tank is hooked up, Smith said.

At that time, he said, they'll be testing several different water samples to ensure its quality.

