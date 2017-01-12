13 apply to fill Epperson's seat until voters select his successor

The Louisiana secretary of state's office received an email Dec. 20 notifying it of Kenneth "Ken" Epperson's resignation, spokeswoman Meg Casper said.

Kenneth "Ken" Epperson resigned as the District 12 member of the Caddo Commission effective at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31. Thirteen people have applied to fill the post until voters decide who will serve the remainder of his term. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Thirteen people want to be the interim representative for District 12 on the Caddo Commission.

The seat was left vacant when longtime Commissioner Kenneth "Ken" Epperson resigned effective 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31.

An interim member must be appointed to the post until a special election can be held later this year.

That's when voters will decide who will fill the remainder of Epperson's term.

Meantime, it's up to commissioners to temporarily fill the seat. They must do so within 20 days of Epperson's resignation.

They set Jan. 11 as the application deadline for those wanting to be the interim commissioner.

One of applicants for the interim position hails from Greenwood. The remaining dozen are Shreveport residents.

Following, listed in alphabetical order, are those who applied:

John V. Bates, of the 6300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard

Clifford Collins, of the 4000 block of Calderwood Drive

Larry Ferdinand, of the 3400 block of Galaxy Lane

James E. Heard Sr., of the 8300 block of Tanya Drive in Greenwood

Derrick L. Henderson, of the 3000 block of Long Pines Drive

Willie Henderson, of the 3500 block of Twilight Lane

Louis Johnson, of the 6600 block of Gahagan Circle

Reginald D. Johnson, of the 4100 block of Deer Creek

Darius Z. Kimble, of the 4200 block of Scenic Drive

Joyce M. Lawrence, of the 4100 block of Scenic Drive

Fred Moss IV, of the 3300 block of Sandra Drive

Janice "Kay" Proby-Waller, of the 4200 block of Calderwood Drive

James C. Rogers, of the 6000 block of Yarbrough Road

Commissioners are expected to decide Jan. 19 which of these 13 will fill the post.

