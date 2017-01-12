13 apply to fill Epperson's seat until voters select his successor

The Louisiana secretary of state's office received an email Dec. 20 notifying it of Kenneth "Ken" Epperson's resignation, spokeswoman Meg Casper said.More >>
The Louisiana secretary of state's office received an email Dec. 20 notifying it of Kenneth "Ken" Epperson's resignation, spokeswoman Meg Casper said.More >>
Find all the latest local and statewide election news for Texas here.More >>
Find all the latest local and statewide election news for Texas here.More >>
Many of us know exactly what to do at the polls, but there have been a few stories popping up on social media about unexpected rules keeping people from voting... at least temporarily.More >>
Many of us know exactly what to do at the polls, but there have been a few stories popping up on social media about unexpected rules keeping people from voting... at least temporarily.More >>
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is looking to make a final argument to uphold the state’s Voter Identification law.More >>
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is looking to make a final argument to uphold the state’s Voter Identification law.More >>
Find all the latest local and statewide election news for Arkansas here.More >>
Find all the latest local and statewide election news for Louisiana here.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.More >>
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>