Great-grandmother demands answers about baby's death

ARRESTED: Fredrick Dewayne Clark, 44, of Shreveport, 1 count each of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A woman is opening up about the events she thinks led up to the death of her 11-month-old great-grandson.

Police say the baby, identified as Mar'Sharrd Ross, died Jan. 9 after being dropped off earlier that morning at his grandmother's home in the 1500 block of Earl Street.

Until then, he had been in the care of 44-year-old Fredrick Dewayne Clark.

That Shreveport man now is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on 1 count each of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. His bonds total $1 million.

Elxenia Hall believes Clark did more than just give her great-grandson the injuries that led to his death. She alleges that Clark also assaulted her granddaughter, the child's mother, and sent her to the hospital the same night he hurt Mar'Sharrd.

No charge has been filed over the alleged assault against the baby's mother.

"I met him Thanksgiving," Hall said of Clark. "He looked like a normal person. I never would have dreamed he would do nothing like this."

When the baby was dropped off at his grandmother's, she thought he was sleeping.

If Clark would have said something, the child's mother could have called the ambulance quicker or gotten to the baby a bit quicker and tried to do something about it, Hall said.

"But he just brought the baby and dropped the baby off just like a normal thing in the car seat."

Police say the child died from some sort of medical complications. That's the only details they've released thus far.

"But I know the baby did have some fractures. He did some damage to the baby," Hall said.

Mar'Sharrd was born premature and his lungs were underdeveloped, she said.

"Sometimes he would stop breathing. Sometimes, they had to put him in intensive care. Well, he stayed in intensive care a lot. So he had been fighting all his little life."

Despite the child's history of breathing issues, Hall said that doesn't explain the physical injuries to the baby.

"You barely could hear him crying. So how could he do something to make you so angry to do the damage that you did to that baby?"

Hall said her granddaughter allegedly was attacked by Clark in front of her own home while Mar'Sharrd was inside.

"I'm not going to let nobody lie like my granddaughter was a bad mama to her children because she was not. Fred had no right to do that to that baby."

Hall is urging anyone with information to come forward.

"If the people in the city was to stand up and start telling things they know, it wouldn't be so bad," she said. Then they go and blame the police and say that the police aren't doing anything.

"Well, no one is saying anything. You see things happening and you don't open your mouth."

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Shreveport police or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the group's website, lockemup.org.

