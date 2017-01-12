Bond denied for pair accused in shooting of wildlife agent

ARRESTED: Amethyst Baird, 31, of Monroe, 1 count of attempted first-degree murder, and Jeremy Gullette, 34, of Monroe, 1 count of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

Bond has been denied for the Monroe man and woman accused of shooting a Louisiana wildlife agent during a weekend traffic stop, KNOE reports.

The bond hearing for 31-year-old Amethyst Baird and 34-year-old Jeremy Gullette was held the morning of Jan. 12, the report says.

She is charged with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting wildlife agent Tyler Wheeler five times. Gullette is charged with accessory after the fact.

Wheeler was taken to University Health in Shreveport after being shot multiple times early the morning of Jan. 7 on U.S. Highway 165 in Morehouse Parish just north of the Ouachita Parish line.

One of the bullets struck Wheeler in the head, reportedly breaking his jaw.

An update on his condition was not immediately available.

