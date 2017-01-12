Mad dash from officers results in conviction in Shreveport

31-year-old James Joseph Stewart was found guilty of aggravated flight from an officer. (Source: Caddo DA)

A Shreveport driver's flight from officers in 2015 has ended with his conviction.

According to officer reports, 31-year-old James Joseph Stewart ran a stop sign, illegally passed another vehicle, ran another stop sign and then lost control, running his vehicle off the road in the 8700 block of Pines Road before fleeing on foot with a passenger in May of 2016.

Police say they were able to apprehend the passenger who later revealed Stewart's identity. Police say they also found Stewart's ID that had been left in the vehicle.

A warrant was issued for Stewart's arrest, and he was brought in two weeks later.

On Wednesday, Jan.11 a seven-men, five-women jury deliberated for a half-hour before finding Steward guilty of aggravated flight from an officer.

Stewart, who was convicted in 2011 for the same offense.

He will return for sentencing on Jan. 26, 2017, and faces up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.