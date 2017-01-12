Pickup crashes into 18-wheeler, hurting 2 people in Texarkana

Authorities said the pickup was on a grassy area when it came back on the roadway, struck the 18-wheeler then swerved into the fenced area of a business. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A passenger in the pickup also was hurt when the truck struck a tractor-trailer rig. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

First responders had to cut open the mangled pickup to get the driver out of the truck. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Two people were hurt when a pickup crashed into a tractor-trailer rig just before 1 p.m. Jan. 12 on westbound Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Ark. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Two people were hurt when a pickup crashed into a tractor-trailer rig in Texarkana, Ark.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Jan. 12 near mile marker 2 on westbound Interstate 30. That's just west of Four States Fair Parkway.

Authorities said the truck was on a grassy area when it came back on the roadway, struck the 18-wheeler then swerved into the fenced area of a business.

First responders had to cut open the pickup to get the driver out of the mangled truck.

A passenger also was hurt in the wreck.

Both were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Details of their condition were not immediately available.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.