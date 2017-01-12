Shreveport man found guilty in sexual assault of teenage girl

A Caddo Parish jury has found 36-year-old Troy Tousant Stephenson guilty of sexual battery on a 17-year-old girl. (Source: Caddo Parish DA)

A Caddo Parish jury has found 36-year-old Troy Tousant Stephenson guilty of sexual battery on a 17-year-old girl.

The 11-women, one-man jury deliberated for less than two hours on Tuesday, January 10, before returning to District Judge Katherine Dorroh with its unanimous verdict.

Stephenson was arrested in June 2015 at his residence in the 4200 block of North Market Street.

He had been sought on outstanding warrants for sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile. The warrants were based on the results of an investigation by Shreveport Police Sex Crimes detectives, tracking claims Stephenson, a registered sex offender at the time, committed sexual battery on a 17-year-old girl, and engaged in indecent behavior with another girl who then was 12.

The jury, which was seated Monday, January 9, 2017, found Stephenson not guilty of a separate charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13.

Stephenson was remanded to Caddo Correctional Center where he will await his next appearance in Caddo District Court, January 26, 2017, for sentencing.

Stephenson is a second-time sex offender and if multi-billed, faces up to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.