1 woman and 3 children escape house fire in west Shreveport

A fire has ripped through a home in west Shreveport where four people escaped safely.

It happened before noon in the 4000 block of Cherokee Street. Callers reported smoke and flames coming from the back corner of the house.

Firefighters on the scene said they were able to arrive at the scene quickly and extinguish the blaze a few minutes later.

Inside the home were one woman and three children. They were able to escape and no one was injured.

Firefighters were told that a total of six kids live in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.