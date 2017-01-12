FedEx 18-wheeler catches fire twice in Texarkana

A FedEx 18-wheeler traveling through Texarkana caught fire not once, but twice on Thursday morning.

Firefighters on the scene say the truck first caught fire around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning while traveling on Interstate 49.

The driver was able to get out of the truck unharmed. Miller County Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were able to put the fire out.

Around 9:30 a.m. While the truck was being towed by wrecker to the FedEx shipment center in Texarkana, the fire rekindled. Fire crews returned to extinguish the fire once more.

There were no injuries in the last fire. The trailer was not hauling any hazardous materials.

A cause of the original fire is unknown. An investigation is ongoing.

