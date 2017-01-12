Back to Plan A: Krewe of Sobek to use original parade route

The Krewe of Sobek announced on Friday that their parade route will not detour due to road construction.

The parade was scheduled to take a detour from Missouri Avenue. However, repairs have been made, no longer warranting a detour.

The original route has the parade leaving from the Louisiana Sate Fairgrounds and taking a left onto Greenwood Road.

The parade will turn Mertis Avenue, traveling north. The parade will then turn and go west on Lakeshore Avenue.

Finally, the parade will turn on Missouri Avenue and travel south Louisiana Fair Grounds.

The krewe's grand ball was held on Friday. The parade's band competition will take place at the intersection of Lakeshore Avenue and Alabama Avenue.

Mardi Gras is kicking into high gear! Just a slight chance of a shower for the Krewe Of Sobek parade Saturday. pic.twitter.com/oWQ9uGkAcl — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) January 14, 2017

