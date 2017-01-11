Shreveport man charged with murder in death of 11-month-old boy

A Shreveport man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of an 11-month-old boy.

Police say officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Earl Street around 10:30 Monday morning, where the child was discovered not breathing.

The child, identified as 11-month-old Mar’sharrd Ross, was taken to University Health in critical condition where he died later the same day.

Shreveport Police Violent Crimes detectives were called to the home to investigate the circumstances leading up to the child's death.

Police say that investigation revealed that the child had been in the custody of 44-year-old Frederick Clark of the 6400 block of Joy Drive "an extended period of time before he was dropped off earlier on the morning of January 9 at the home on Earl Street.

Evidence gathered early in the in the investigation led to Clark's arrest on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. That charge was upgraded to second-degree murder after the child died from what police call "complications" and an autopsy found that his death was the result of a homicide.

Police have not released details surrounding what kind of injuries those complications arose from. Police say Clark is not a relative of the child but is reportedly known by the child's mother.

Clark remains in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center on $1 million bond.

