Record highs set around the ArkLaTex for second day in a row

Record high temperatures were set for the second day in a row as unseasonably warm conditions continued around the ArkLaTex.

Shreveport Regional Airport reached 80 degree Wednesday afternoon. That matched the same temperature seen on January 11, 1995 and also January 11, 1911. Records for Shreveport go back to 1875.

A record high was also recorded in DeQueen, Arkansas. The 77 degree temperature eclipsed the record of 76 set back in 1990.

This was the second record setting day in a row in DeQueen. On Tuesday they hit 76, beating the old record of 74 set in 1963.

Texarkana, Arkansas also set a record Tuesday of 77, eclipsing the old record of 75 set in 1963.

More record highs are possible on Thursday as temperatures remain more than 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Get the latest forecast from the KSLA Stormtracker 12 Weather team 24/7 on our website and mobile apps.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.