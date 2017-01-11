Shreveport man found guilty of trying to strangle his wife

CONVICTED: Donovan Lamar Newton, 49, of Shreveport, 1 count of domestic abuse battery by strangulation. (Source: Caddo district attorney's office)

A Shreveport man faces up to 3 years in prison at hard labor for attempting to strangle a woman who now is his ex-wife.

Donovan Lamar Newton, 49, was found guilty Jan. 11 of 1 count of domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

After deliberating for about 20 minutes, a 12-member Caddo District Court jury unanimously convicted Newton as charged for the attack Feb. 13, 2016.

"This case was an excellent example of the commitment by the Caddo Parish district attorney’s Office to put an end to domestic violence," states a summary by the prosecutors, Assistant District Attorneys William Gaskins and Jessica Cassidy.

Newton's ex-wife traveled from Los Angeles for his trial that began Jan. 9.

He was defended by Shereka Thrash.

Newton will return to court Jan. 31, at which time a date will be set for him to be formally sentenced.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.