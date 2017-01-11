Shreveport man found guilty of trying to strangle his wife - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport man found guilty of trying to strangle his wife

By Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CONVICTED: Donovan Lamar Newton, 49, of Shreveport, 1 count of domestic abuse battery by strangulation. (Source: Caddo district attorney's office) CONVICTED: Donovan Lamar Newton, 49, of Shreveport, 1 count of domestic abuse battery by strangulation. (Source: Caddo district attorney's office)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport man faces up to 3 years in prison at hard labor for attempting to strangle a woman who now is his ex-wife.

Donovan Lamar Newton, 49, was found guilty Jan. 11 of 1 count of domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

After deliberating for about 20 minutes, a 12-member Caddo District Court jury unanimously convicted Newton as charged for the attack Feb. 13, 2016.

"This case was an excellent example of the commitment by the Caddo Parish district attorney’s Office to put an end to domestic violence," states a summary by the prosecutors, Assistant District Attorneys William Gaskins and Jessica Cassidy. 

Newton's ex-wife traveled from Los Angeles for his trial that began Jan. 9.

He was defended by Shereka Thrash.

Newton will return to court Jan. 31, at which time a date will be set for him to be formally sentenced.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Don't worry about Oliver's behavior, keepers say

    Giraffe watch: Don't worry about Oliver's behavior, keepers say

    Friday, April 14 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-04-14 11:29:55 GMT

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    More >>

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    More >>

  • Afghanistan says massive US bomb killed 36 militants

    Afghanistan says massive US bomb killed 36 militants

    Saturday, April 15 2017 1:44 AM EDT2017-04-15 05:44:55 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 1:44 AM EDT2017-04-15 05:44:55 GMT
    (Mark Kulaw/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP). In this May 2004 photo, a group gathers around a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast (MOAB) weapon, on display at the Air Force Armament Museum on Eglin Air Force Base near Valparaiso, Fla. U.S. forc...(Mark Kulaw/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP). In this May 2004 photo, a group gathers around a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast (MOAB) weapon, on display at the Air Force Armament Museum on Eglin Air Force Base near Valparaiso, Fla. U.S. forc...

    Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.

    More >>

    Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.

    More >>

  • N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    Saturday, April 15 2017 2:16 AM EDT2017-04-15 06:16:51 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 2:16 AM EDT2017-04-15 06:16:51 GMT

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

    More >>

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly