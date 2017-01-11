Accountant breaks down reasons for IRS tax refund delay

The IRS is delaying tax refunds for more than 40 million low-income families this year as the agency steps up efforts to fight identity theft and fraud. (Source: KSLA News 12)

With the start of tax season 12 days away comes news that many will get their 2017 income tax refunds a little later than expected as the IRS steps up its efforts to fight identity theft and fraud.

The Internal Revenue Service says more than 40 million low-income families should expect to get their cash around Feb. 15 - at the earliest.

The delay applies only to families that qualify for the earned income and child tax credits.

“There’s been incidents where people would borrow other people’s dependents. That was highly illegal, and I told them that and they left my office,” said Danny Neal, an accountant at Neal’s Accounting and Tax Specialist.

The IRS delay is meant to combat fraud through some of the most commonly abused credits, he said.

The earned income tax credit is one of the federal government's largest anti-poverty programs. The IRS says it also has been plagued by billions in improper payments each year, including overpayments, underpayments and fraud.

“The earned income tax credit is a credit that can be taken advantage of by low-income people," IRS representative Clay Sanford. "And it’s a credit that people actually need to check and qualify for; and it's not just for people who are in a low-income bracket.”

The IRS estimates that it issued $3.1 billion in fraudulent tax refunds to identity thieves in 2014. The previous year, that figure was $5.8 billion.

It’s a problem the agency hopes to change.

“This change is required by an act called ‘Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes, or the PATH Act," Sanford said. "The law states that the IRS must hold the entire refund, and that includes the part that’s not associated with either the earned income credit or the additional child tax credit.”

In 2014, about 29 million families received more than $72 billion in earned income credits.

If you are single or the head of a household with 2 children, you can qualify for earned income tax credits IF your annual wages are less than $44,648. A married couple filing together qualifies at a combined $50,198 a year.

In addition, most families with children are eligible for the standard $1,000-a-child tax credit.

This year, the IRS expects to process more than 153 million tax returns. More than 70 percent of taxpayers are expected to get refunds. In most cases, the IRS says it can issue refunds within three weeks of receiving a return.

The IRS will begin accepting returns Jan. 23.

