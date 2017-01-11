Highly contagious respiratory virus on increase in Texarkana

"She was coughing pretty bad, really congested. When she was taking her bottle, she would only take an ounce at a time and she would spit it back up," says Katlin Wright, whose 2-month-old daughter Kensley was diagnosed with the virus. (Source: KSLA)

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is "... seen almost exclusively in kids under the age of 2," said Dr. Jason Harris, assistant medical director Christus St. Michael in Texarkana.

Emergency rooms and medical professionals in the Texarkana area are seeing an increase in young patients suffering from a highly contagious virus. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Medical professionals in the Texarkana area are seeing an increase in young patients suffering from a highly contagious virus.

And, in some cases, children have been hospitalized.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is "... seen almost exclusively in kids under the age of 2," said Dr. Jason Harris, assistant medical director at Christus St. Michael in Texarkana.

So doctors are encouraging parents to keep an eye on their children as a precaution.

"It is just a respiratory virus that increases during the months of November through May," Harris said.

Katlin Wright, a child care provider with Children World Day Care in Texarkana, is keeping her 2-month-old daughter Kensley at home and away from other children after emergency room doctors diagnosed with infant with the virus.

"I just knew to take her to the ER and get her checked out. She was coughing pretty bad, really congested. When she was taking her bottle, she would only take an ounce at a time and she would spit it back up."

Physicians say the symptoms of RSV, which last 4 to 6 days, also can include low-grade fever and, in some cases, an ear infection.

There really is no way to treat the virus; it just takes time and exposure to as few germs as possible, doctors say.

"Normally, if you just take care of your child and isolate him from other children, do good hand washing, keep your environment clean, most of the time the children will recover by themselves with a little extra fluids," nurse Evelyn White said.

By age 2, the majority of children would of had RSV in some form or another, Harris said. In children age 2 or older, he added, RSV becomes the common cold.

