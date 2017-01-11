Agencies that cracked money-laundering case split $1.25M

The U.S. attorney's office announced at a news conference Jan. 11 that $1.25 million in assets will be split among agencies that investigated a 20-year, money-laundering scheme through Mike's Auto Sales in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Agencies that helped investigate a 20-year, money-laundering scheme through a Shreveport car dealership are splitting $1.25 million in assets.

The focus of a news conference Jan. 11 called by the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Louisiana was assets collected in the case.

Mike's Auto Sales was shut down in 2012 after a federal raid. By the next year, the owner and operator had pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering, wire fraud and tax evasion.

Authorities say the dealership was selling and financing vehicles to drug dealers and was aware it was accepting cash from drug dealers, even falsifying records of payments received so they could pocket some of the money.

Now each of the local, state and federal agencies that helped crack the case is getting about $174,000.

Those agencies include the Bossier City and Shreveport police departments, the Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto Sheriff's Offices, Louisiana State Police and the IRS.

Some of the money given to the agencies came from events like one in May 2014. That's when dozens of vehicles were auctioned off at Mike's Auto Sales at Hearne and Midway avenues.

"This investigation would not have been possible without the participation of the agencies that you see represented here," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said during the news conference.

Van Hook added that he hopes this sends a strong message.

"Businesses who facilitate drug traffickers are at risk of being closed. Everyone that you see here will work to make sure that happens,"

