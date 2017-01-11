Agencies that cracked money-laundering case split $1.25M

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.More >>
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
Police say the body was found by two young adult males in inside an abandoned building next to Premier High School of Tyler,More >>
Police say the body was found by two young adult males in inside an abandoned building next to Premier High School of Tyler,More >>