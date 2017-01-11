Robbie Gatti announces candidacy for District 8 State Representative

Robbie Gatti officially announced Wednesday his candidacy in the race for State Representative in District 8.

“I will be a courageous and unwavering conservative in representing Bossier Parish in Baton Rouge. The people of District 8 will know I am working for them to reduce the deficit, cut taxes and balance the budget. I will vote to fully fund TOPS for our kids, support our teachers in the classroom, stand behind higher education and fight to protect the unborn and religious liberty,” said Gatti.

The seat was vacated by Mike Johnson when he became the new Congressional Representative for District 4.

Robbie Gatti has owned Vivian Physical Therapy since 1997 and served as a Major in the Louisiana Army National Guard since 1988. He is also a Reserve Deputy Marshall for Bossier City and serves as a chaplain for Louisiana State Police Troop G.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State's website, Raymond Crews has also qualified to run for the seat.

