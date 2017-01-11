Man caught with stolen lawnmower lands in jail

A Shreveport man is in police custody after walking away with a stolen lawnmower.

Kevin J. Cupp, 46, of the 400 block of Columbia Street, was arrested at 6 a.m. Jan. 10 and booked into Shreveport City Jail at 7:16 a.m Jan. 10 on 1 count of shoplifting.

A passerby contacted police after noticing Cupp walking down the street Jan. 10 with a lawnmower that had Lowe's price tags on it.

When questioned, Cupp admitted to taking the lawnmower from outside the home store.

While Cupp was being booked, authorities learned he also had outstanding warrants for his arrest on 1 count each of misdemeanor theft, driving without a driver's license, driving without insurance and failing to register a vehicle or trailer.

Cupp's bonds total $1,584.

