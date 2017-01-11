Editorial: A Positive New Year

Are you a “glass-is-half-full” person or “glass-is-half-empty” person? How you answer this question could determine whether your outlook on life is optimistic or pessimistic. It can also determine how you allow stress to affect you.

According to Mayo Clinic researchers, positive thinking can play a key role in helping you manage your stress level. Researchers say positive thinking can help increase your life span, lower rates of depression, and even reduce the risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

Best-selling author, Jon Gordon has enthusiasm for staying positive and actively working against the negative in life. He encourages people to come up with a positive word for the New Year and whenever you are thinking about being negative, think of that word.

My word is family, and not just the traditional themes of family. I ask myself, how would I treat the people I come in contact every day if my children were with me? How would I handle a stressful situation if my mother was by my side all day? I want my family to be proud of me in every moment.

What’s your positive word for the New Year? Email me at joe@ksla.com and let’s all have a positive 2017.

