Construction begins on new fire station in South Shreveport

Shreveport and state officials break ground on the new Fire Station 17 building

Construction has begun for a new Fire Station 17 in South Shreveport.

The project will cost about $2 million, that money will come from the 2011 bond package.

The facility will replace Fire Station 17 that is about three-fourths of a mile away at 2890 N. Southland Park Drive.

"That station has two pieces of equipment assigned to it right now, an engine company and a medic unit company. Once we build this station, we'll actually be bringing another piece of equipment from an outside station into the town to provide a better service to our citizens, and that will be ladder truck 12, which will become ladder truck 17," said Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton.

Chief Wolverton said the new facility will be a modern fire station with up-to-date amenities.

It will take anywhere from 6 to 9 months to complete construction of the station. Wolverton estimated the project will be complete in July.

As for the old Fire Station 17, Wolverton says the city is still discussing what to do with the building.

