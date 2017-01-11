DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers searching for three fugitives

Stuff like this just happens in Florida.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
The NCAA has issued a ruling, deeming a former Alabama assistant football coach acted unethically when he provided false or misleading information about impermissible contact with recruits.More >>
Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi admitted Friday that she is battling alcoholism and said it is unclear whether she will return to the bench. She says she is sober now and that an interdiction filed to have control of her assets taken from her is unwarranted. Minaldi said she agreed to the interview with KPLC because she is a public figure. “When you’re a public figure, especially doing what I do for a living, the public has a right to know," Minaldi s...More >>
Auburn University announced Friday afternoon that it has canceled a planned event that was to be hosted by controversial Alt-Right speaker Richard Spencer.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
