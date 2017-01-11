DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers searching for three fugitives

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help locating three wanted fugitives.

Terri Walker , 35, of Shreveport, is wanted for failing to appear in court and a theft charge. Walker is 5'4' and weighs 175 pounds.

, 35, of Shreveport, is wanted for failing to appear in court and a theft charge. Walker is 5'4' and weighs 175 pounds. Princess P. James , 28, of Mansfield, is wanted for violating her probation. She is 5'6' and weighs 237 pounds.

, 28, of Mansfield, is wanted for violating her probation. She is 5'6' and weighs 237 pounds. Christopher Adams, 29, of Mansfield, is also wanted for violating his probation. He is 6' foot tall and weighs 180 pounds.

All listed have active warrants out for their arrests.

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to any arrests. The Crime Stoppers line is 1-800-505-7867 (STOP).

To contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's office, call (318) 872-3956 and ask for Capt. James Clements.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.