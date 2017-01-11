President-elect Trump addresses leaked reports in first news conference since election

President-elect Donald Trump takes questions from members of the media during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. The news conference was his first as President-elect. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

President-elect Donald Trump says intelligence agencies will have a "tremendous blot on their record" if they leaked a report claiming top intelligence officials told him about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had about him.

Trump adamantly denied the reports that Russia had obtained compromising personal and financial information about him, which he was briefed on last week along with President Barack Obama.

"I think it's a disgrace that information would be let out. I saw the information, I read the information outside of that meeting," he said, a reference to a classified briefing he received from intelligence leaders. "It's all fake news, it's phony stuff, it didn't happen," Trump said. "It was gotten by opponents of ours."

The Kremlin has also denied the report, with President Vladimir Putin's spokesman deriding the report Wednesday as a "complete fabrication and utter nonsense."

It was one of several topics addressed during the President-elect's first press conference since Election Day.

Trump also recommitted to plans to impose a border tax on manufacturers who shutter plants and move production abroad, said a replacement for "Obamacare" will be offered with the confirmation of his health secretary and announced plans to put all his business assets in a trust and hand control of his company to his two adult sons and a longtime business executive to allay concerns about conflicts of interest.

Donald Trump's business will continue to pursue deals in the United States, though not abroad, while he is president.

Trump says he is planning to relinquish control over the Trump Organization and isolate himself from the business by Inauguration Day.

