President-elect Trump addresses leaked reports in first news conference since election

Hacking that authorities say were directed at the highest level of Russian government has cast a shadow on the 2016 election.More >>
Hacking that authorities say were directed at the highest level of Russian government has cast a shadow on the 2016 election.More >>
Kansas congressman Mike Pompeo has been approved by the U.S. Senate to serve as CIA director.More >>
Kansas congressman Mike Pompeo has been approved by the U.S. Senate to serve as CIA director.More >>
Women gather to protest President Donald Trump's campaign rhetoric on the National Mall in Washington, DC.More >>
Women gather to protest President Donald Trump's campaign rhetoric on the National Mall in Washington, DC.More >>
On his second full day as president, Donald Trump called the protests a "hallmark of democracy" but questioned if those protesters had voted.More >>
On his second full day as president, Donald Trump called the protests a "hallmark of democracy" but questioned if those protesters had voted.More >>
Two unflattering posts about Donald Trump's new administration were shared by the National Parks Service on Twitter on Friday. They have since been removed and an apology was posted Saturday.More >>
Two unflattering posts about Donald Trump's new administration were shared by the National Parks Service on Twitter on Friday. They have since been removed and an apology was posted Saturday.More >>
After peaceful anti-Trump protests Friday in New Orleans, some then went and committed acts of vandalism on historic buildings in the 200 and 300 blocks of St. Charles and in the French Quarter, and on two police vehicles at the Eighth District station, according to NOPD Chief Michael Harrison.More >>
After peaceful anti-Trump protests Friday in New Orleans, some then went and committed acts of vandalism on historic buildings in the 200 and 300 blocks of St. Charles and in the French Quarter, and on two police vehicles at the Eighth District station, according to NOPD Chief Michael Harrison.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Stuff like this just happens in Florida.More >>
Stuff like this just happens in Florida.More >>
Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi admitted Friday that she is battling alcoholism and said it is unclear whether she will return to the bench. She says she is sober now and that an interdiction filed to have control of her assets taken from her is unwarranted. Minaldi said she agreed to the interview with KPLC because she is a public figure. “When you’re a public figure, especially doing what I do for a living, the public has a right to know," Minaldi s...More >>
Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi admitted Friday that she is battling alcoholism and said it is unclear whether she will return to the bench. She says she is sober now and that an interdiction filed to have control of her assets taken from her is unwarranted. Minaldi said she agreed to the interview with KPLC because she is a public figure. “When you’re a public figure, especially doing what I do for a living, the public has a right to know," Minaldi s...More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driverMore >>
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driverMore >>
Auburn University announced Friday afternoon that it has canceled a planned event that was to be hosted by controversial Alt-Right speaker Richard Spencer.More >>
Auburn University announced Friday afternoon that it has canceled a planned event that was to be hosted by controversial Alt-Right speaker Richard Spencer.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>
It starts out harmless, the two just hanging out by a lake looking at waterfowl, but then the conversation turns darker.More >>