Texarkana, TX, City Council welcomes interim member

Texarkana Texas City Council selects new member just a month after losing a 6-year veteran.

Tina Veal-Gooch resigned her post as ward 3 representative in December after six years on the job and it didn't take long for the council to fill the position.

Texarkana resident Betty Williams emerged from a closed-door meeting of the Texarkana Texas city council as the newly appointed councilwoman.

Williams will fill the unexpired term of Tina Veal-Gooch which ends in November of this year.

Williams has been a Texarkana resident for 35 years and is a former Texas State Teacher of the Year. She has volunteered for several community projects and says she plans to work just as hard for the city as a councilwoman.

"Because my slogan is, 'I want to be the change that I want to see.' You know people can complain but you got to get out there and work at it. You need to be the change that you want to see happening in your community," said Williams.

Williams was selected over two other applicants for the council seat.

