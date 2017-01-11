Texarkana officials discuss twin cities' airport

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.More >>
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.More >>
The teaser is two minutes long, so there's plenty of Star Wars-y goodness to enjoy.More >>
The teaser is two minutes long, so there's plenty of Star Wars-y goodness to enjoy.More >>
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driverMore >>
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driverMore >>
The suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.More >>
The suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is giving his approval to a bill heading to the state Senate that would allow gun owners to carry their weapons with or without a permit.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is giving his approval to a bill heading to the state Senate that would allow gun owners to carry their weapons with or without a permit.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>