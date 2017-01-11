Texarkana officials discuss twin cities' airport

Texarkana, Arkansas and Texas city governments met Tuesday to discuss problems shared by the twin cities.

The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce lead the first of quarterly meetings to discuss issues both cities will have to face in the near future. Leaders from both city governments were there.

The idea was that of the chamber to encourage more and better cooperation between the two cities.

The subject Tuesday was the Texarkana Regional Airport.

Chamber Executive Director Michael Malone said no action will be taken at the meeting but there will just be an interchange of information for the betterment of the Texarkana area.

"So the chamber has organized these to bring them together to have joint discussions once again so they can be better educated on what these challenges are and seek common solutions," said Malone.

Malone also says the next joint meeting will be held sometime in March and is opened to the public to discuss concerns on issues facing the area.

