Greenwood officer saves woman's house from severe damage

A Greenwood, LA woman's home was saved from possible severe damage Wednesday morning when a cop rolled by as soon as her house caught fire.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 8900 block of East Starwood Lane in Greenwood.

According to police, the Greenwood police officer was patrolling the area when he noticed a woman in distress. He asked if she was okay and she said her house had just caught on fire.

That's when the cop allegedly grabbed two fire extinguishers from his patrol unit and put the small fire out.

Caddo Fire officials were called to the scene to ventilate the home.

No one was hurt and the home only had minor smoke and fire damage.

The woman was able to return home once the smoke cleared.

