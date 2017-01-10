Police arrest 2nd suspect over carjacking on Kings Highway - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Police arrest 2nd suspect over carjacking on Kings Highway

By Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
ARRESTED: Sir'Elderick Hays, 17 of the 2300 block of Illinois Street in Shreveport, 1 count of armed robbery. (Source: Shreveport Police Department) ARRESTED: Sir'Elderick Hays, 17 of the 2300 block of Illinois Street in Shreveport, 1 count of armed robbery. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport man is accused of carjacking a vehicle Dec. 31.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. that date in the 2500 block of Kings Highway.

A motorist was sitting in a 2010 silver Ford Mustang when two men, at least one of whom was armed with a handgun, accosted him. They ordered him out of the car and drove off, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Authorities said the motorist was not harmed.

Police later found the vehicle and, with the aid of a K-9 unit, apprehended a 16-year-old whose name police have withheld because of his age.

Investigators later identified 17-year-old Sir'Elderick Hays, of the 2300 block of Illinois Street, as another suspect in the carjacking.

He was arrested the afternoon of Jan. 10 and booked into Shreveport City Jail on a charge of armed robbery.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

