Shreveport council OKs raising construction flood elevation

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport City Council is taking steps to help prevent future developments along Red River from flooding.

Council members unanimously passed a measure Jan. 10 that requires all buildings in the Red River Special Flood Hazard Area to be built 1.5 feet higher than the high-water mark recorded during the 2015 flood. The ordinance does not impact existing homes and other buildings. 

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator, who also heads the parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and a technical flood committee last month encouraged government leaders to take these steps. 

The call to action was issued after the discovery that the newest FEMA maps are wrong and, because of funding issues, won't be fixed anytime soon.

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers survey of Red River is underway, but the Corps needs more federal funding to complete it. FEMA needs that data to make new flood maps.

"This ordinance will protect people who are building in the future by causing the elevation to raise up," Shreveport City Council Chairman James Flurry said.

"Either put the house on stilts or raise the elevation of the property."

Caddo commissioners passed similar legislation last week. 

"If we didn't take action, then we would be setting ourselves up for a big liability claim in the future because the flooding is going to come again," Flurry said. 

Shreveport leaders hope it is enough to reduce the risk of flooding. 

